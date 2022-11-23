Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County EMS paramedic Danny Reynolds, left, and EMT Sarah Adkins wear masks and gloves as they sanitize equipment in the back of an ambulance following a patient transport in 2020 in Huntington. More than 200 West Virginia ambulance services will see a 10% bump in reimbursement rates.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — More than 200 West Virginia ambulance services will see a 10% bump in reimbursement rates after the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the increase.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services on Wednesday said the increase will provide an additional $11.8 million in reimbursements per fiscal year for ambulance ground transportation rates.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

