AMHERSTDALE — A man from Amherstdale has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor by West Virginia State Police after they say he admitted to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, State Police responded to a call through WVSP Communications on Sunday, June 20, for a 6-year-old female and her mother, who were at Logan Regional Medical Center requesting to speak to a police officer in reference to a sexual assault.
When police arrived, the girl’s mother reportedly said she had picked her daughter up around 3:30 a.m. June 19 and that her daughter said her private area hurt. The mother said her daughter told her that her “paw paw,” James Rogers, 60, of Amherstdale, had touched and performed oral sexual acts on her.
State Police traveled to Rogers’ residence at Robinette Hill in the Amherstdale area of Buffalo Creek, where they made contact with him on his front porch while he was drinking coffee. Police obtained an audio mirandized statement from Rogers about the events of June 19.
Rogers told police that the 6-year-old girl is not related to him and that he had taken her for a ride on his ATV in a nearby hollow. According to police, Rogers said that once they got up into the hollow, he shut the ATV off and the 6-year-old asked for a massage or to be tickled, at which point things got “a little carried away.”
Rogers reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching the 6-year-old and noted that she said it hurt. He then admitted to performing the oral acts, adding that he had also done it a time or two before and that she “seemed to like it.”
Rogers said he told the 6-year-old not to say anything because he knew he would be in trouble.
Rogers has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor and was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by David Adkins on June 21. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.