Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council voted to rescind their previous action to donate $2,000 to the town’s athletic association during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The issue came to the forefront after Jackie Ferrell, a town resident and former councilman, addressed the council over what he called a “repugnant act” by Mayor Joel McNeely and recorder Phillip Williamson at the council’s January meeting.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you