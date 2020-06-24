LOGAN — When “The Straight Outta Quarantine” Block Party kicks off the West Virginia Freedom Festival on Wednesday, July 1, in downtown Logan, it will mark the 21st block party hosted in Logan by DJ Bill France for the festival.
Every year has brought obstacles, like competing events and even rainstorms, but this year’s obstacle has a far more reaching impact.
“We’ve all been couped up for months, and everyone is just ready to get out and have some fun together,” France said. “That’s exactly what we are going to provide.”
The festival has always drawn large crowds but is always manageable.
“We are not a New York or a California,” France said. “Our numbers remained relatively low, and it was causing more problems staying inside.”
Organizers of the festival wanted to make this year’s Block Party for graduating seniors.
“We are dedicating the entire event to all surrounding classes of 2020,” France said.
France will pass out prizes and giveaways to those in attendance.