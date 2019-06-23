By CHRIS WOOD
For The Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Dance Studio in Logan wrapped another season this spring with their annual recitals performed May 31 and June 1 in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at Mount Gay.
The program included ballet, tap and jazz numbers by dancers of all ages and all levels of study.
The Dance Studio sessions begin every fall with classes and activities. Its season comes to a close with recitals each spring.
"It's an opportunity for the dancers to perform for our community and for everyone to have a fun evening," said Dena Wigal, the program's director.
Wigal has been operating The Dance Studio in Logan since "a long time ago."
"My first memories of dancing were with my teacher, Ms. Mary Lou, who taught in the basement of the Aracoma Hotel," she said. "Our recitals were held in the Logan Field House."
Wigal said the excitement during those recitals back then was the same as it is now.
"Dancing in beautiful costumes onstage with the lights and the music in front of a large audience is an unforgettable thrill," she said. "They're making important memories that they, too, will enjoy for a very long time."
Wigal considers herself fortunate to have spent her life teaching dance.
"To be able to have others enjoy it as I have is as fun for me as it is to them," she said.
Wigal would like to say "thank you" to all the beaming parents of her young students as well as to the adult dancers.
"Thank you very much for the opportunity to fill their hearts with joy throughout the recitals and to be a part of the biggest nights of the dancers' lives," she said.
The Dance Studio is located in the former Capitol Theater at 401 Stratton Street in downtown Logan. To learn more about The Dance Studio, call Wigal at 304-687-9101.
"It's a place we've made for our family of dancers to do what we enjoy," Wigal said.