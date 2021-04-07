Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Buffalo Creek Watershed Association’s 17th annual Memorial Fish Day was held Monday morning at the Justin McCoy Park, which is located in the Buffalo Creek community of Latrobe. The day opened with the dispensing of 1,500 pounds of trout from state fish hatcheries, and nearly 100 children and their families were treated to fishing rods for a day of fishing. A sponsorship was provided by Diversified Gas & Oil, and members of the Logan County Commission, the Buffalo Creek Watershed Committee, West Virginia Natural Resources Police and others were present.

