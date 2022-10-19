Hailey Wingler smiles and holds up a "Round 3" sign while riding atop the senior class float, "Hillbilly Knockout," which featured a boxing ring theme. In the background inside the ring is a cutout of MHS head football coach Harvey Arms alongside the Hillbilly mascot.
MAN — Man High School was the last of the three Logan County high schools to hold its 2022 homecoming parade on Oct. 14.
The parade began at the high school and made its way through South Man into Main Street in downtown Man and eventually ending at the George A. Queen Memorial Football Stadium. Like any Homecoming Parade, it featured a host of participants which included local youth sports teams, local businesses, and royalty from Man Middle and Man High.
Man High is known for their elaborate float designs and this year was no different. The junior float, known as “Harvey’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diner,” in reference to head football coach Harvey Arms, gained attention on social media for its well-executed 50s diner theme featuring even Elvis Presley, portrayed by cheerleader Audrianna Conn.
The senior float, known as “Hillbilly Knockout,” featured a boxing theme with a “fat head” cutout of Coach Arms and the Hillbilly Mascot battling it out with the Patriot mascot from Independence High School, the team the Hillbillies played in the Homecoming Game later that evening.
The Class A Hillbillies were defeated by the Class AA Patriots by a score of 52-0. The Patriots are currently undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class AA with a (7-0) record this season.
During the game’s halftime Homecoming ceremony, Maggie White was crowned Miss Man High. Brenton Doty was crowned as Mr. Man High.