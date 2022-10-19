Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN — Man High School was the last of the three Logan County high schools to hold its 2022 homecoming parade on Oct. 14.

The parade began at the high school and made its way through South Man into Main Street in downtown Man and eventually ending at the George A. Queen Memorial Football Stadium. Like any Homecoming Parade, it featured a host of participants which included local youth sports teams, local businesses, and royalty from Man Middle and Man High.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you