MAN - A little bit of a rainy start didn't stop the annual Town of Man street fair this past Friday and Saturday.
Described by some as being like the West Virginia Freedom Festival in Logan without the carnival, the Man street fair has been held for more than two decades in downtown. This year's fair featured numerous food, drink and craft vendors; inflatables for the children; live musical entertainment; information booths; games; fireworks and more.
Perhaps the biggest attraction at the fair came Saturday night in the form of wrestling. The lot next to town hall was packed with residents excited to witness "coalfield championship wrestling." The event was announced by Harts resident Mitch Vance, who also co-ran a vendor that sold grilled corn.
Despite about an hour of heavy rain Friday evening, the turnout for this year's fair was about 3,000-4,000, according to Man Mayor Jim Blevins. He said that number is down from last year, but added the previous numbers were likely a result of the town's 100th birthday celebrations last year.
"A lot of people went home when it started raining yesterday and didn't come back," Blevins said Saturday, "but I am very pleased with it. I just like all the people coming out and supporting us like they do, and the fire department supporting us like they do. It's just been a big success.
"It's good for the community because it's something to do and everybody lives up the holler, and it's somewhere to go, and they just come out of the hollers and have a good time."
The Man street fair is organized every year by the Man Merchants Association.