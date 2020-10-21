LOGAN — The Logan Woman’s Club’s fourth annual Pumpkin House display is set for Saturday-Friday, Oct. 24-30, at its traditional location, the former Don Chafin House and Woman’s Club Library at 581 Main St.
This year, pumpkins will be displayed to allow viewing from inside vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A display of pumpkins for those affected by the pandemic will be featured, and families and friends of loved ones that have died, as well as survivors of the virus, are encouraged to bring carved pumpkins and other items for display.
All groups, civic organizations, schools, churches and individuals are also invited to carve and display their pumpkins or donate uncarved pumpkins. To carve and display a pumpkin or for additional information, call 304-687-1936.
The City of Logan will conduct a 300-pumpkin giveaway and carving contest from noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Participants picking up a pumpkin will be assigned a number, at which time they will be able to take it home, carve it and then drop it off to the Pumpkin House on or before Oct. 24.
One $300 winner and two $100 winners will be selected. There will also be some $25 winners.