LOGAN - An annual music event that has been held for over a decade will be making its way back to the Coalfield Jamboree this Saturday.
Now in its 14th year in 2019, this year's free Senior Citizens Bluegrass Night will feature Ronnie Reno and the Reno Tradition, a bluegrass group organized by bluegrass artist Ronnie Reno, whose professional music career spans over six decades, dating as far back to when he was only 8 years old in 1955. The Reno Tradition includes Mike Scott on banjo and baritone vocals, Steve Day on fiddle, John Maberry on mandolin and Heath Vanwinkle on upright bass and tenor.
Ronnie Reno has won several awards, including "Bluegrass Broadcaster of the Year" in 2013 for his success with his television program "Reno's Old Time Music Festival," which airs on the RFD-TV network.
Bill Waybright, one of the original organizers for the event at its outset, said he got the idea for the event from trips to places like Pocahontas County. The bluegrass part came from the simple fact that "most senior citizens like bluegrass music," he said.
"I go to Pocahontas County all the time, and every time I'm up there, it seems like they're having something. They've got a place up there called the Opera House and they play music there and they have that Roadkill (Cook-off) thing two or three days a week," Waybright said.
Waybright said he used to go on walks with Logan County commissioner Willie Akers and one day, he decided to ask Akers if an event targeted at senior citizens could be organized in Logan County. Ever since then, the county commission has sponsored the event every year, and it has seen different levels of attendance each year - although Waybright says the event has never had a small crowd.
One year, early in its inception, the U.S. Navy Bluegrass Band was the music guest for the event. Late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd was largely responsible for that feat, Waybright said.
Even though the event is known as Senior Citizens Bluegrass Night, Waybright says people of all ages are invited to attend.
"We welcome everybody that wants to come - anybody," he said.
The Senior Citizens Bluegrass Night will begin at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Coalfield Jamboree, located at 308 Main St. in downtown Logan. Admission is free.
