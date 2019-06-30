Logan Banner
The annual Sherner and Bessie McCloud, formerly of Lundale, reunion was held at Coonskin Park, shelter No. 18, on June 1.
Traveling the farthest was daughter, Brenda Carol Toney and Jess Toney of Sanford, North Carolina.
Youngest attending was Taylee Clevenger, great-great-granddaughter of Cinnamon Lake, Ohio, age 7 months.
Oldest attending was daughter Audra Carter, age 79, of Verdunville.
Also attending were two daughters, Dorothy Hatcher of Spencer, Ohio, and Mable Pritt of Charleston. Former son, deceased Sherner McCloud, was represented by his son, Sherner Gary McCloud and family.
Attending were: Audra Carter, Dotty Hatcher, Lee Hatcher, David L. Bryant, Crystal Carter Vance, Finn David Copley, Brenda Toney, Jess Toney, Connie Sue Evans, Ray Eizadkhah, Sheila Leimkuehler, Robert Leimkuehler, Logan Leimkuehler, Olivia Leimkuehler, Gary McCloud, Stephanie McCloud, Conner McCloud, Emily McCloud, Brandi Tate, Dontay Adams, Aaliyah Adams, Amiyah Adams, James III Clevinger, Roberta Clevinger, Taylee Clevinger, James Clevinger Jr., Devin Clevinger, Kimora Lee Dickens, Kali Lynn Strader, Tristin Clevinger, Faith Simons, Bessie Babick, Mark Babick, Mallory Blake, James Blake, Hailee Blake, Ellie Maybelle Blake, Angel Payne, Brandon Payne, Zackery Payne, Alyssa Payne, Kevin Payne, Mabel Pritt, Felicia Hall, Dustin Hall, Paisley Hall, Madison Hall and Aria Hall.