MAN — The annual Town of Man Street Fair was held this past weekend for the first time in two years.
Throughout Friday and Saturday, residents could come to downtown Man and check out different vendors providing food, carnival goodies like funnel cakes, drinks, shaved ice, crafts, wood items, jewelry, pallet items and more. Children enjoyed inflatables and face painting.
The fair also featured some live music entertainment on Saturday with Roger Lee Charles, the Hutchinson Brothers and Brayden Williamson and Friends.
Perhaps the biggest crowd draw was wrestling matches, provided by Big Time Pro Wrestling. Large groups of people came out to watch matches between wrestlers like The Dragon, Kama Kazi and The Jurassic Juggernaut. In between matches, fans were able to get pictures with and autographs of the wrestlers.
The two-day event culminated with the launching of fireworks near the World War I/Korean Conflict war memorial on W.Va. 10 on Saturday night.
To see photos from this year’s Man Street Fair, visit www.LoganBanner.com.