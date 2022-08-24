Annual Street Fair returns to Man Logan Banner Aug 24, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Buy Now Patrons check out a merchant at the Man Street Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20. DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner Buy Now A boy enjoys a free inflatable at the Man Street Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20. Photos by DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner Buy Now Man High School cheerleader Macie Mullins paints a young girl’s face at the Man Street Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20. DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After being postponed for two weeks, the Town of Man’s annual Street Fair returned Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20.To see a full gallery of photos from the fair, visit www.LoganBanner.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Arms looking to reload at Man Chapmanville using late 2021 momentum for 2022 success Experience, hunger lead Logan into 2022 season Phelps pushing forward despite low numbers in 2022 Returning talent has Tug Valley excited for run back to postseason Tolsia gets a clean slate after winless season Sherman wants to continue buzz under Buzzard Van’s Agosti: ‘Running the ball is what we do’ Online Poll Do you think voters in West Virginia should be given a chance to decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJanet McCormick: Yes, you can improve a good thing -- marinade will elevate your classic BLTOutpost Outfitters continues to provide trail gearWildcats scrimmage Clay County in preseason openerDwight Williamson: Logan could use a community timepieceArms looking to reload at ManLocal gun club sharpens firearm skills through competitive shootingFederal jury finds Logan County man guilty of child pornography crimeRodighiero withdraws from commission race; Copley nominated by Executive CommitteeNunley among 2022 inductees to WV Broadcasting Hall of FameEmergency rental assistance is coming to an end in West Virginia Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView