LOGAN - Local singers, dancers and performers will present their best routines for charity when the Annual Vaudeville Review Show returns to the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5.
The event is the annual fundraiser for the WE Can Program of Children's Home Society of West Virginia. The Logan WE Can Program recruits and trains volunteers to be mentors for children in need, providing services such as friendship, self-confidence building, tutoring, positive role modeling and developing positive asocial skills.
Some of the performers at this year's Vaudeville show include The Hutchinson Brothers band, Carmen and the Derylics, Shiloh Baptist Church choir, Dena Wigal Dance Studio, Hollie Nagy, Keith White, Dusty Lunch Buckets, Twirl Mania and Company under the direction of Rebecca Farmer and Anna Butcher. Master of ceremonies is Anthony Hudgins, and sound will be provided by Stevie Trent.
Tickets are $7 adult, $5 child and children 3 and under are free.
Tickets can be purchased at the Logan Child Advocacy Center or at the door.