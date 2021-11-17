LOGAN — After a year away due to COVID-19, the annual Veterans Day festivities in Logan were back on track this year.
This year’s Veterans Day Parade was held at 10 a.m. Thursday — on Veterans Day — unlike the past few years when it was held on a Saturday evening. Participants in this year’s parade included American Legion Post 19, the Kiwanis Club of Logan, the Logan High School Band, the Logan High School Future Leaders Program (FLP), Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3 of Henlawson, numerous veterans from Vietnam and other wars, and even a horse and carriage from Four Seasons Country Store.
Following the parade, the annual Veterans Day service was held on Midelburg Island at Veterans Park, where the historic Doughboy statue stands. After a word of prayer and 21-gun salute, former Logan County Commissioner and West Virginia State Sen. Art Kirkendoll provided the role of guest speaker this year.
“I’ve spoke at Lyburn, Man, and all the way to Washington, D.C., on numerous occasions about a lot of issues, but not one time have I been more honored to speak than when I’ve been asked to speak at a veterans ceremony,” Kirkendoll said, “because I’ll tell you why — a young man that was born in Lyburn, West Virginia, and became a public official at the age of 29 would not have had any way to do that if not for the veterans of the United States of America. I wouldn’t be talking here today.”
Kirkendoll spoke about county projects that have been aimed at helping veterans, including the upcoming Loganwood affordable housing project. Afterward, the Kiwanis Club held its yearly spaghetti lunch inside Logan Middle School.
