LOGAN — Veterans will be honored in the City of Logan this Veterans Day weekend with an annual parade and ceremony.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, with lineup at 4:30 p.m. on Midelburg Island in front of Logan High School. Those who would like to participate – bands, military units, ATVs, cars, trucks, walkers – should contact Missy Fortune via Facebook messenger or by texting 304-687-3531.
Roger Ramey, who is with the Veterans Park Committee, encourages locals to come out to Logan and support the parade, especially thanks to recent beautification efforts in downtown Logan.
“We have a very nice downtown with businesses,” Ramey said. “It would be really good if they would come to town and maybe spend a little money and spend some time in town and then stick around for the parade. We have such a nice downtown now. It’s looking better, and people are trying to spruce things up, so the local people, hey, it’s our town – we need to take care of it.
“It’s something to do on a Saturday afternoon,” Ramey added. “People say, ‘Well, there’s a ball game on!’ Well, that’s nice. We can do without athletes, but we can’t do without the veterans.”
Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, a ceremony will be conducted at Veterans Park in front of Logan Middle School. The program will include a guest speaker, a flag-raising ceremony, the National Anthem, a playing of TAPS and a 21-gun salute.
Following the ceremony, the Kiwanis Club of Logan will serve a free lunch inside Logan Middle School. The lunch is largely funded with the help of the Logan County Commission, which gave $1,200 at their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 4.
“This is about the 14th year or whatever the Kiwanis Club of Logan has provided lunch for everybody who attends this ceremony on Veterans Day, thanks to these guys and their donation to the Kiwanis Club to buy all the food, pay the cooks, get the school and everything set up, and we appreciate you guys,” Ramey told commissioners at the meeting.