LOGAN — Friday in Logan was an all-day showcase of Appalachian music, authors, exhibits and more.
The event, known as Appalachian Heritage Day, was the result of a joint effort between the Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau and the National Coal Heritage Area Authority. It was originally scheduled as a two-day event last September, but was shelved due to an uptick in COVID-19 case numbers at the time.
Debrina Williams, executive director of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Hatfield and McCoy CVB, described Appalachian Heritage Day as somewhat of a spinoff of the old Aunt Jenny Festival, a folk music festival named after famed traditional music player and Vandalia Award winning Virginia Myrtle Ellis “Aunt Jenny” Wilson.
The event began Friday morning with a showcase of music, workshops and speakers. Middle school students from Logan and Man Middle were cycled between different exhibitions that were set up at the courthouse square, inside the First Baptist Church of Logan and inside the Coalfield Jamboree.
Authors, artists and speakers working exhibitions included Mike Collins, Keith Davis, Joyce Robertson, Kathy Manley, Anitra Ellis, Angie Rice, Roger Bryant, Chris Haddox, Brayden Williamson, Bill Hairston, Cora Lee Hairston, Bobby Taylor, Kim Johnson, David O’Dell, Buddy Griffin and Mack Samples.
Later in the afternoon, musical performances by Roger Bryant, Chris Haddox and the Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club were showcased on the stage at the courthouse square. From 6 p.m. until later that night, a concert inside the Coalfield Jamboree featuring artists like Bryant, Haddox, Bobby Taylor and the Modock Rounders, Bill Hairston, Liam Farley, Brayden Williamson, and the Samples Brothers rounded out the event.
“Just the quality of those performers, it was amazing,” Williams said.
Williams said she thinks the event was successful and hopes to bring a tweaked version of it back in 2023.
“I think it was great,” Williams said. “I think it was educational, it was a lot of fun — fun and educational, so we do have a committee, we’ll take a look. Any time you do an event, you always tweak it afterwards, and we’ll be doing that.”