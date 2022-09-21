Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Friday in Logan was an all-day showcase of Appalachian music, authors, exhibits and more.

The event, known as Appalachian Heritage Day, was the result of a joint effort between the Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau and the National Coal Heritage Area Authority. It was originally scheduled as a two-day event last September, but was shelved due to an uptick in COVID-19 case numbers at the time.

