MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host its first-ever Appalachian Heritage Day from noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the school's Logan campus at Mount Gay.
The event will feature performances by Roger Bryant, Buddy Griffin, Bill Hairston, Kim Johnson, Cody Jordan, David O'Dell, Elaine Purkey, Mack Samples, Bobby Taylor and more.
Authors, writers and poets such as Laura Treacy Bentley, Brandon Kirk, Cat Pleska, Carter Taylor Seaton and M. Lynne Squires will be featured.
Appalachian scholars such as Dr. Chris Green, poet and director of Loyal Jones Appalachian Center at Berea College, Dr. Charles Kenney, labor expert and SWVCTC history professor, and Dr. Brian McKnight, civil war expert and founding director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at UVA-Wise, will also be featured.
Aside from the featured performances and guests, the event will include writing workshops, genealogy workshops, food vendors and more.
The event is sponsored by the Logan County Commission and the Hatfield-McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau. Admission is free to the public. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, contact Brandon Kirk by email at brandon.kirk@southernwv.edu.