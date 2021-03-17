CHARLESTON — West Virginians had to endure some of the longest power outages in the country during and after a February cold snap that tested electric systems nationwide.
While the ice storms that left thousands without power for up to two weeks may be a month gone, they may cost West Virginians well into the future.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the company spent between $55 million and $65 million on power restoration efforts in West Virginia in response to the storms that caused a peak of 97,000 outages among its customers, including more than $30 million for additional workers from outside its West Virginia service territory.
Now Appalachian Power is looking to recoup those extraordinary costs, and customers could be on the hook to pay.
The company plans to seek regulatory approval for recovering the costs, which Moye said may be deferred or included as part of a base rate case filing later this year, depending on the outcome of the utility’s infrastructure tracker proposal pending before the state Public Service Commission since December.
That proposal from Appalachian Power, and fellow American Electric Power subsidiary Wheeling Power, asks the commission implement on an experimental basis an investment tracker and surcharge to allow the companies limited cost recovery stemming from infrastructure investments they make between base rate cases the companies say would allow them to defer base rate case filings, lengthen intervals between cases, and moderate the magnitude of rate increases they seek.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power incurred repair costs totaling $68.5 million related to a derecho and Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The companies asked for Public Service Commission approval to defer those repair costs and recover them over a five-year period, plus a carrying charge during the amortization period.
The commission ruled a five-year amortization period was reasonable in a May 2015 rate order and denied rate base treatment or a carrying cost on the deferred expense, resulting in a revenue requirement of approximately $13.7 million per year, or a percentage increase in rates of approximately 0.9%. This resulted in a increase of approximately $0.90 per month for a residential customer with an average monthly bill of $100, according to the commission.
After a 2009-10 winter storm cost Appalachian Power $18 million in repairs, the commission allowed the deferral of that amount and a seven-year rate recovery amortization period and denied rate base treatment or a carrying cost on the deferred expense. That resulted in a revenue requirement of approximately $2.6 million per year and a rate increase of about 24 cents per month for a residential customer with an average monthly bill of $100.
Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane declined comment on Appalachian Power’s ice storm cost recovery plans, but noted customers sometimes have to pay when outages are related to “extraordinary events beyond the reasonable control of the utility.”
“[T]here may be significant additional restoration costs that customers will be asked to pay in one form or another,” Lane wrote in an email. “Customers should be aware that the Commission may allow total or partial recovery, but only after a careful review of such extraordinary costs to determine that the levels of expenses were as low as reasonably possible, prudently incurred, and necessary in view of the circumstances.”
Lane noted that prospective recovery of deferred expenses and the time period for any allowed recovery would be made on a case-by-case basis.
“To be considered, the amounts would have to be extraordinary, non-recurring expenditures that exceeded normal ongoing expenditure levels already built into rates,” Lane wrote.
The tens of millions of dollars that Appalachian Power reported spending on storm response couldn’t keep outages from lingering longer than anywhere else in the country amid last month’s deep freeze, and West Virginia faces a threat of future steep waves of outages that leave customers vulnerable to rate hikes when they finally subside.
West Virginia had the highest total number of outages and percentage of outages among customers for most of the week following the second ice storm, according to outage maps from Data Fusion Solutions and Bluefield Studios LLC.
That’s in line with a Gazette-Mail review of seven years of electric reliability data for utilities nationwide from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Gazette-Mail review found outages have grown longer and more frequent for customers of West Virginia’s utilities since 2013, even outpacing national increases in those categories.
The biggest obstacle for Appalachian Power in restoring service was ice, Moye said, adding that ice storms are unique in their ability to damage trees and electric infrastructure with added weight.
As more trees gave way under the burden of ice, Moye said, additional electric infrastructure was damaged and more outages occurred. The second ice storm, largely in areas where ice already lay heavy on trees, lines and poles, made the damage worse.
West Virginia’s senators acknowledged state and national electric reliability issues during hearings this week.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said at a hearing on the topic Thursday that future electric grid planning must account for extreme weather events and may take investment in weatherization and infrastructure.
“[That investment] of course comes with a price tag and leads me back to affordability,” Manchin said. “Reliable, resilient power does us no good if families and businesses can’t afford it on a daily basis.”
The monthly utility cost for Appalachian Power residential customers in Charleston rose 18% from $109.82 in 2016 to $129.05 in 2020, according to the Public Service Commission Consumer Advocate Division’s 2020 annual utility rate study.