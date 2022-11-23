Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Sally Stollings, planner/coordinator for the 2021 and 2022 Apple Butter Festival events in Chapmanville, gives a report on the 2022 festival during the Chapmanville Town Council’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council has set the dates for the 2023 Apple Butter Festival.

The annual event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30.

