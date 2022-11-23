CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Town Council has set the dates for the 2023 Apple Butter Festival.
The annual event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30.
Council members unanimously voted to tentatively approve those dates during a report on the 2022 festival at their regular session on Nov. 15.
However, Council members tabled the discussion regarding the location of the 2023 festival.
Sally Stollings, who was hired by the town the last two years to coordinate the festival, said she has been in talks with the county school system to possibly provide shuttle buses to and from the festival.
Stollings said it would ease parking issues, especially for businesses like Minas Mexican Grill and Logan Bank and Trust.
During that discussion, councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters said she would like to see the festival moved back to the grounds of Chapmanville Regional High School. The festival has been held on the east side of town in the area of the Tracy Vickers Community Center and fire department since 2017.
Mutters said she feels holding the festival at the high school would provide more parking as well as easier access for elderly people who wish to attend.
“I still would love to move it to the schools,” Mutters said. “My concern is — and what you’re saying here about the buses and stuff — I am concerned about elderly, I mean, can they get on the bus, where you going to park them … I heard several people talk about they didn’t come because they couldn’t get down in here and they couldn’t find parking and I don’t about them being able to ride … over there (at the schools), they would have better accessibility, I think.”
Mayor Joel McNeely said he would like to provide designated handicapped parking specifically for when the festival is being held.
Councilman Ben DesRocher proposed drawing up a potential map of the festival setup on the school properties. Town recorder Terilyn Wilson noted that the local school system has been recently taken over by the state and that inquiring about using those properties would have to be presented to the state as the local board currently has no say in the matter.
Stollings said the school properties now have less room to set up for a festival following the construction of Chapmanville Intermediate School in 2018.
DesRocher said that no one knows a definitive answer until someone asks. McNeely agreed, and Stollings said she would call the school system to inquire about holding the festival on that property.
HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.
