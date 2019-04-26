HD Media
Applications are now being accepted for WV Invests, the "last-dollar-in" grant program approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this year that allows eligible students to attend the state's community and technical colleges for free.
WV Invests covers the cost of tuition and fees for students at West Virginia's nine community and technical colleges, as well as any participating four-year schools. According to a news release Thursday, the program allows students to use other federal and/or state grant awards first, then picks up the tab for the remaining tuition and fee costs for eligible programs.
"Here in West Virginia, a community college education is powerful," said Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the state Community and Technical College board. "It opens the door to high-demand jobs. It allows people to earn credentials close to home. It's adaptable to their busy schedules. It's in sync with industry needs so graduates have jobs waiting on them. And, thanks to this forward-looking investment by the state, it's now more affordable than ever before."
Students can apply online by visiting wvinvests.org. There, students will find a link to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is the first step in applying for a WV Invests grant, as well as the WV Invests application.
The website also offers a list of eligible programs at each of the state's community and technical colleges located across the state. These programs were approved by the state Department of Commerce to align with specific high-demand career fields and could change as the state's workforce needs evolve, the release states.
"These eligible academic programs represent high-demand fields so our students are earning their credentials for the careers that matter in West Virginia," Tucker said. "From allied health fields and computer science to electric utility and welding technologies, these are the programs that lead to real jobs - and allow our graduates to continue living, working and raising their families in the Mountain State."
To qualify for a WV Invests grant, a student must:
n have been a legal resident of the state for at least one year before applying;
n have graduated high school or passed a high school equivalency test;
n have not already earned a college degree;
n make a commitment to live in West Virginia for at least two years after graduation;
n complete at least two hours of unpaid community service each academic term;
n register for at least six credit hours each semester;
n maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 2.0 on all coursework completed;
n complete a FAFSA each year;
n pay for and pass a drug screening before the start of each academic term.