LOGAN The Logan County Sheriff's Department will offer a civil service examination for deputy sheriff positions at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
The test will be in Room 101 of the Logan County Courthouse (County Clerk's Office). The age limit is 18-45 years.
Under West Virginia Code 30-29-5(f), persons who have dropped out of the State Police Academy Entry Level Training Program are not eligible to take this test, as they cannot be employed as a law enforcement officer until they have attended and completed the training as a private citizen.
Applications for the exam must be completed and returned by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 12.
The beginning salary of a deputy sheriff is $3,173.84 per month.