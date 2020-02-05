LOGAN — The current bleachers at the Logan High School/Willis-Nisbet Football Stadium will soon be a thing of the past.
On Friday, Jan. 31, the Logan County Board of Education met in special session to approve the notice to proceed with demolition of the old stadium bleachers and construction of the new bleachers.
At their regular session Tuesday, Jan. 28, members of Thrasher Group — the architect firm on the project — gave an overview of other facility improvements board members had requested as part of the project.
According to Amanda Cheuvront, AIA, architect/project manager for Thrasher, the firm looked at putting a building right next to where the home team locker rooms are.
The building would house a weight room, wrestling room, restrooms, storage and support space.
To the left, where a current weight room is, Cheuvront said Thrasher looked at putting a building that would house a girls and boys locker room for soccer with restroom and shower room facilities, an officials locker room, a visitors locker room, a football locker room and track and field storage.
She said the firm studied how they could place the two buildings under the new bleachers when completed.
Mark Klopfer, a design engineer with Stadium Solutions, provided a short update on the bleachers structure that will be built. The board went in to executive session to discuss design and pricing. He said the design is slightly smaller than the current structure and will be built to seat 3,000, which is the minimum required for a school in the WVSSAC AA classification. He also noted that the new structures will be safety/ADA compliant unlike the current structure.
According to Logan County Schools Secretary to Superintendent Melody Thompson, the LCBOE will meet in special session on Tuesday, Feb. 10, to discuss more project details.