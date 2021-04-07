Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20210407-log-flag.JPG

On Thursday, April 1, social workers from several agencies participated in raising this flag in front of the West Virginia State Building in downtown Logan to observe April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

 BOOTHE DAVIS | For The Logan Banner

