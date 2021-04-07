On Thursday, April 1, social workers from several agencies participated in raising this flag in front of the West Virginia State Building in downtown Logan to observe April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
April designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Logan
Logan Banner
-
-
