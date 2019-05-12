Logan Banner

LOGAN - The Logan County Clerk's Office has released the list of marriage licenses issued during the month of April:

Christopher Lee Adkins, 32, of Logan, and Tiffanie Marie Hendricks, 30, of Logan

Sammie Lee Lusk, 41, of Amherstdale, and Dolly Bell Hendricks, 60, of Amherstdale

Tommy Curtis Crisp, 54, of Logan, and Melinda Kay Adams, 38, of Logan

Wesley Brandon Riggs, 35, of Baisden, and Shandra Lynn Ross, 34, of Amherstdale

Christian Taylor Ellis, 19, of Wilkinson, and Lauren Elizabeth Browning, 18, of Wilkinson

Dalton Nathanial Cavins, 22, of Chapmanville, and Myla Heather Bryant, 20, of Chapmanville

Joshua Scott Wallen, 22, of Mount Gay, and Megan Ruth Sigmon, 21, of Uneeda

Christopher Kirk, 56, of Harts, and Rana Blankenship, 41, of Chapmanville

Justin Coti Taylor, 30, of Whitman, and Patricia Neomi Vance, 29, of Stollings

Michael Lee Deckard, 33, of Chapmanville, and Brittany Jane Pridemore, 33, of Chapmanville

Kenneth Patrick Hensley, 34, of Mount Gay, and Aimee Beth Rayburn, 31, of Mount Gay

Joshua Aaron Farmer, 19, of Logan, and Tommi Brook Nelson, 20, of Logan

Matthew Robert Sanders, 20, of Logan, and Lora Ann Cline, 20, of Accoville

Leo Bradley Copeland, 46, of Kistler, and Eva Ray Vanover, 37, of Kistler

Michael Monroe Manuel, 34, of Wilkinson, and Kaitlin Mercedes Wiley, 29, of Wilkinson

Robert Beers Heck V, 23, of Omar, and Kansas Leigh Doss, 20, of Omar

Fred Ray Webb, 48, of Chapmanville, and Donna Mae Cook, 50, of Chapmanville

Alfred John Pentz, 27, of Peach Creek, and Crystal Dawn Fleming, 26, of Peach Creek

Frederick G. Bradley Jr., 49, of Holden, and Cherri L. Workman, 51, of Pecks Mill

Bruce Wayne Browning, 62, of Monaville, and Helen Edith Viars, 53, of Monaville

Wesley Alan Dingess, 42, of Big Creek, and Virginia Lynn Queen, 43, of Chapmanville

Richard Shane Ellis, 43, of Lorado, and Tara Louise Lester, 43, of Amherstdale

