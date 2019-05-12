Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Logan County Clerk's Office has released the list of marriage licenses issued during the month of April:
Christopher Lee Adkins, 32, of Logan, and Tiffanie Marie Hendricks, 30, of Logan
Sammie Lee Lusk, 41, of Amherstdale, and Dolly Bell Hendricks, 60, of Amherstdale
Tommy Curtis Crisp, 54, of Logan, and Melinda Kay Adams, 38, of Logan
Wesley Brandon Riggs, 35, of Baisden, and Shandra Lynn Ross, 34, of Amherstdale
Christian Taylor Ellis, 19, of Wilkinson, and Lauren Elizabeth Browning, 18, of Wilkinson
Dalton Nathanial Cavins, 22, of Chapmanville, and Myla Heather Bryant, 20, of Chapmanville
Joshua Scott Wallen, 22, of Mount Gay, and Megan Ruth Sigmon, 21, of Uneeda
Christopher Kirk, 56, of Harts, and Rana Blankenship, 41, of Chapmanville
Justin Coti Taylor, 30, of Whitman, and Patricia Neomi Vance, 29, of Stollings
Michael Lee Deckard, 33, of Chapmanville, and Brittany Jane Pridemore, 33, of Chapmanville
Kenneth Patrick Hensley, 34, of Mount Gay, and Aimee Beth Rayburn, 31, of Mount Gay
Joshua Aaron Farmer, 19, of Logan, and Tommi Brook Nelson, 20, of Logan
Matthew Robert Sanders, 20, of Logan, and Lora Ann Cline, 20, of Accoville
Leo Bradley Copeland, 46, of Kistler, and Eva Ray Vanover, 37, of Kistler
Michael Monroe Manuel, 34, of Wilkinson, and Kaitlin Mercedes Wiley, 29, of Wilkinson
Robert Beers Heck V, 23, of Omar, and Kansas Leigh Doss, 20, of Omar
Fred Ray Webb, 48, of Chapmanville, and Donna Mae Cook, 50, of Chapmanville
Alfred John Pentz, 27, of Peach Creek, and Crystal Dawn Fleming, 26, of Peach Creek
Frederick G. Bradley Jr., 49, of Holden, and Cherri L. Workman, 51, of Pecks Mill
Bruce Wayne Browning, 62, of Monaville, and Helen Edith Viars, 53, of Monaville
Wesley Alan Dingess, 42, of Big Creek, and Virginia Lynn Queen, 43, of Chapmanville
Richard Shane Ellis, 43, of Lorado, and Tara Louise Lester, 43, of Amherstdale