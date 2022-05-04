KERMIT — The Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics Facility recently completed the installation of 164 solar panels onto its greenhouse through a project with Solar Holler.
Solar Holler works to make clean energy affordable, rebuild the Appalachian economy and spread the benefits of clean energy to those who need it most.
“Right from our start, we’ve worked with churches, libraries, homeless shelters and other community-based organizations to lower or eliminate their electric bill so they can focus their resources and investment on their mission and not on utility costs,” said Solar Holler founder and CEO Dan Conant.
With the installation at Blue Acre, it’s estimated that about 65% of the facility’s energy needs will be offset with the solar panels. The 164 panels installed will produce an estimated 48,790kWh of energy per year.
“I know they’ve been working toward the project for a long time, and finally here it is to fruition,” said Karina Centeno, community marketing manager for Solar Holler. “
The system, which was installed in three days, is estimated to offset nearly $90,000 in utility costs for the facility over the next 25 years.
“That’s assuming if the PSC (Public Service Commission) doesn’t approve further rate hikes, which they will,” Centeno said. “They approved new rate increases at the beginning of January.”
Centeno said there is also an app so the facility can see in real time how production is going with their solar panels and the environment impact they have by utilizing this power source.
“We connect the systems to the meter,” Centeno said. “That’s how it keeps track of how much credit they should be getting. There’s also an application that you can download, and on there it keeps track of your production, how much your solar systems are producing on a daily basis, how much you’re consuming and how many trees you’re saving.”
Built on former mine land, Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics Center uses a proven, state-of-the-art aquaponics system to produce high-quality lettuce and tilapia, distributing these products to consumers throughout Mingo County and beyond.
