CHIEF LOGAN STATE PARK — At the end of its three-week run, director Bruce Baisden says the iconic local production “The Aracoma Story” was a success after a six-year hiatus.

“The Aracoma Story” was first performed in Logan in 1952 and 1953 for the town’s centennial celebration. Beginning in 1976, the show became a yearly staple for decades as the titular production for The Aracoma Story, Inc.

