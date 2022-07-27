CHIEF LOGAN STATE PARK — At the end of its three-week run, director Bruce Baisden says the iconic local production “The Aracoma Story” was a success after a six-year hiatus.
“The Aracoma Story” was first performed in Logan in 1952 and 1953 for the town’s centennial celebration. Beginning in 1976, the show became a yearly staple for decades as the titular production for The Aracoma Story, Inc.
With the increasing performances of nationally known shows and musicals, along with local shows like “Mamie” and “COAL,” the group’s board of directors decided to shelve its classic production for awhile. With the COVID-19 pandemic setting things back even more, 2022 would mark the first run since 2016 for “The Aracoma Story.”
Baisden said many of the cast members had never seen the show or even performed in a stage production before.
“I believe that it did great this year,” Baisden said. “I had high expectations, and they kind of dwindled down there because so many people hadn’t been on stage before. But after the play started — maybe two or three days before it started — I seen my hopes building because these people wanted to do it, they wanted to do it correctly, and it all came together.”
Baisden said audiences were also thrilled to see the show back on stage at Chief Logan State Park’s Liz Spurlock Amphitheater. Baisden said the average nightly attendance was around 185, but some nights brought in much more.
“We had very good audiences — every one of them, every night,” Baisden said. “People was anxious to see this. They were glued to the seats. Everybody loved every part, even the mess-ups, and there was a few — people dropping lines and things like that, but the audience was absolutely wonderful this year.”
Dawn Hopson, who portrayed Princess Aracoma alongside Baisden as Boling Baker in 1997, was hired on as set director and ended up helping direct the show.
“Dawn knew so much about the Shawnee Indians, and Dawn has a really nice resume behind her,” Baisden said. “Dawn was, I mean, she was irreplaceable for me, so I said, ‘Dawn, you need to help me direct this,’ and she did because she brought a lot of things that I don’t see because I’m not a major director, just ‘The Aracoma Story,’ and she helped me out tremendously.”
Portraying the older version of Princess Aracoma was Kayla Marcum, who said she hopes the show will help locals remember the life of the real Aracoma.
“The show is so full of local history and means a great deal to the people in this area,” Marcum said. “Being a part of the show, we all knew we were part of something bigger than ourselves, and that was confirmed by those who came to see it. There were audience members who brought to us family trees of their relation to Cornstalk. There were parents who used to come to the show every year who were now bringing their children. There were those who never knew the Legend of Aracoma who were exposed to the story for the first time and now they can’t wait to see it again. It truly was a reawakening of the love and respect people have for this story.”
Baisden said the show will take a year off and return to the stage in 2024.
“We (The Aracoma Story, Inc. Board of Directors) agreed a few years ago — because of the other local plays that we now have such as ‘Hatfield & McCoys: Deadly Divide,’ ‘Mamie’ and ‘Coal’ — that we would do ‘The Aracoma Story’ every other year,” Baisden said, “and because of COVID and a few other reasons, we didn’t bring it back until this year … and that gives us a little bit more time to think about it, get the props ready, things that we need. Even at that, costuming and props was a big thing because over that six-year period, things get old, get thrown away, so we had to start almost from the ground up.”