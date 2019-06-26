LOGAN COUNTY - The Logan County Sheriff's Department, assisted by agents from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, conducted an underage drinking compliance check throughout Logan County on Saturday.
According to a press release, 30 establishments within the county's borders were checked and 11 were found to have sold alcohol to an underage individual.
As a result, Deputy Z. Lilly with the LCSD issued citations for Unlawful Act of Licenses to the following establishments:
n Kistler Grocery - Kistler
n C&L - Huff Creek
n Speedway - Huff Creek
n Gino's Pizza and Spaghetti House - Chapmanville
n Speedway - Wilkinson
n Trogdon's Super Service - Buffalo Creek
n Save-Way - Route 10
n Little General - Stratton Street
n American Legion - Logan
n Jenni's Front Room - Fountain Place Mall
n Chief's Roadhouse - Fountain Place Mall
Periodic checks of businesses that sell alcohol will continue, according to the release.
The checks are an "effort to keep businesses in compliance with the law and to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors as much as possible," according to Chief Deputy M.A. Mayes.
In addition to any fines that may be assessed in Logan County Magistrate Court from the citations issued, administrative actions by the WVABC against the establishments may also occur.