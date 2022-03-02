FOSTER, W.Va. — When piano instructor Jennifer Griffith learned that a scheduled recital for her students at Charleston’s Clay Center was on track to launch in March, she couldn’t hide her joy.
“It’s just been so challenging with COVID-19 and all that comes with that,” she said. “We’ve waited over two years for a recital, and it looks like we are finally here.”
Featuring 44 students from Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Kanawha counties, participants will play two songs with the theme “The Greatest Show” in mind.
Two students — Cadee Green and Faith Cooper — will perform numbers from the musical, “The Greatest Showman.”
For more than two decades, Griffith has instructed students as young as 4 years old and as mature as retirees looking to fill their free time with music education and the joy of playing an instrument.
“That is the great thing about music,” she added. “It touches us all.”
Annual recitals for Griffith’s students were held at the University of Charleston, and they were well attended — providing inspiration to her students.
“When they get to share the results of all of their preparation and hard work — it really is a special thing, and I try to make that day really special,” she said. “I am always looking for new venues and stages for them to perform on, and that is an exciting process, too.”
Last year’s cancellation at the Clay Center due to pandemic-related shutdowns left the task of rescheduling for 2022 with hopes of the recital becoming reality.
“I’ve been in contact with the Clay Center for months, and they have been so wonderful to work with me,” she said. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”
Based in Foster just outside of Danville in Boone County off of U.S. 119, Griffith teaches out of her home studio and draws students as far away as Charleston, Logan and Alum Creek.
“I’ve been very blessed to continue doing what I love,” she said. “My students have worked very hard to prepare for this moment, and I’m just excited for them.”
The recital is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the Clay Center, which strongly encourages face coverings at performances but they are not required.
Griffith has a waiting list for new students. Her six-week summer classes begin in June or July and full-time classes run from September to March. She can be reached at readaloudbcs@yahoo.com Follow her on Facebook at Jennifer’s Piano.
Students scheduled to perform at the Clay Center include Lindy Bower, Marli Mullins, Noah Lucas, Sawyer Wolfe, Abi Pratt, Taylor Akers, Eli Workman, Parker Workman, Elijah Dolin, Lexi Parsley, Patrick Frame, Faith Singleton, Lukas Ryan, Dawson Kirk, Brady Dent, Ethan Sanders, Ella Williams, Addison Mitchell, Lilly Cook, Henry Adams, Easton Mooney, Taylor Foster, Maylee Hager, Breven Spurlock, Maycie Farley, Ian Jacobs, Sadie Collins, Zeppelin Adkins, Leah Elkins, Adalyn Harless, Hannah Nichols, Clava Gates, Harlee Stowers, Sarah Hill, Mila Nunnery, Willow Dalton, Abigail Harper, Kinley Price, Josie Green, Nivan Adhikari, Aliyah Kirk, Arianna Halstead, Ryder Estep and Abigail Stollings.