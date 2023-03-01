Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. selected West Virginia native Adam Greathouse to attend the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12.

Greathouse is a disabled veteran who suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, along with major lung and internal organ damage while deployed overseas.

