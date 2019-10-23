MOUNT GAY — A man from Arkansas was arrested after he reportedly tried to break into an apartment at the Mount Gay Lounge.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on Oct. 11, Senior Trooper Z.S. Holden with the West Virginia State Police was conducting road patrol in the Mount Gay area when he observed a man attempting to enter an apartment at the Mount Gay Lounge. Holden sat and watched the man attempt to wedge and jar the door open for several minutes.
When Holden approached the man, he reportedly identified him as Daniel Wayne Albrecht, 34, of Gassville, Arkansas. Holden gave Albrecht a command to drop the screwdriver and then asked him what he was doing.
Albrecht reportedly told Holden that he was trying to get the door open because he had locked his keys inside the apartment. Upon being detained, Albrecht then reportedly began giving several different excuses as to why he was trying to get into the apartment, one of them being that the owner told him he could be inside, and the other story being that he thought he heard someone inside so he was going to run them off.
Holden contacted the owner of the property to verify Albrecht’s story but was informed that somebody already rents the apartment and that he did not give Albrecht permission. Holden reportedly observed various tool marks on the door and the actual door handle lock, which had been unlocked and pushed slightly open at the bottom. Albrecht was unable to get the deadbolt unlocked.
Albrecht has been charged with attempted nighttime burglary for the incident. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $5,000 bond and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.