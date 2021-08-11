LOGAN — Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Logan County over the past week, Logan Regional Medical Center on Monday announced changes to their visitation policy.
Last Monday, Logan County had an active count of 19 cases of COVID-19 in the county. One day later, that number shot up to 39 cases. In just one week, Logan County has 78 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon, with four of those now hospitalized.
Overall, there have been 3,486 cumulative cases in Logan County, with 3,315 recoveries and 93 deaths, the latest of which was a 78-year-old woman, announced by the Logan County Heath Department on July 30.
Logan County’s newest surge comes amid both a statewide and nationwide rise in cases in general, with health officials warning of the increasing rise of the delta variant, which they say is up to 200% more transmissible. So far, only one variant — the U.K. (alpha) variant — is in Logan County, but neighboring Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties now have one case of delta each.
Wyoming County, which borders Logan to the south, has six recorded cases of the delta variant. McDowell County has seven, putting that county on equal footing with Kanawha County, despite having a much smaller population.
In response to the recent surge in cases, Logan Regional Medical Center announced Monday that it will, once again, restrict its visitation policy.
- One visitor per patient is permitted in the emergency department.
- One visitor will be allowed to accompany surgery and endoscopy patients.
One visitor per patient for inpatient visitation from noon-6 p.m.
The hospital also notes that visitors will be screened before being permitted to enter the building or a physician office, visitors cannot congregate in waiting room areas and must maintain social distancing, and an appropriate mask must be worn. Visitors are also advised to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer upon entry and departure from patient rooms and the facility.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 4,287 active cases statewide as of Tuesday morning, compared with 2,585 a week ago, and 467 of those were received over the previous 24 hours, for a 9.90% daily positivity rate.
As for vaccinations 887,485 West Virginians, or 49.5%, of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, and 1,077,310 West Virginians (60.1%) have received at least one dose of a vaccine.