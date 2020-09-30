LOGAN — Students in Logan County finally returned to in-person classroom instruction Monday following a decision by the Logan County Board of Education last week — as well as the county’s “gold” status on the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded re-entry map allowing them to do so.
When the “gold” status — which indicates elevated community transmission of COVID-19 — was first unveiled, board members held a special meeting Sept. 17 and initially opted to delay transitioning back to classroom instruction. They instead chose to conduct a second special meeting Sept. 22 to revisit the issue.
During that interim time, dozens of students in the county held protests outside the Logan County Schools Central Administrative Office in Aracoma, and LCBOE President Jeremy Farley penned a letter to Gov. Jim Justice requesting extracurricular activities be allowed even if the county is operating on a remote learning basis.
After hearing more than 30 minutes of public comments — both for and against re-entering school — LCBOE Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White made a motion to move that “Logan County Schools will transition from the remote learning model to the blended learning model on Monday, Sept. 28, using the school re-entry guidelines developed by the West Virginia Department of Education and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and contingent upon the Superintendent of Logan County Schools being able to order remote learning for any and all schools if it is deemed necessary for the health and safety of students and employees.”
That motion was unanimously approved by the other four board members. After nearly a month, students in Logan County who have not opted for virtual learning finally began in-person instruction on Monday, as the county went “gold” on the state color-coded metric on Saturday.
Just after the vote passed, audible cheers from dozens of protesting students outside could be heard in the board’s meeting room.
Two days after the Logan County Board of Education voted to begin in-person instruction in the county, the West Virginia Department of Education announced Thursday, Sept. 24, that schools in Logan County will be allowed to start participating in extracurricular activities over the weekend. Several sports events, such as football games between Man vs. Wheeling Central and Chapmanville vs. Logan, were held.
“These student athletes have diligently and faithfully been practicing in hopes of participating in extracurricular activities, and Governor Justice does not believe the opportunity to play this weekend should be withheld solely due to the Logan County Board of Education’s decisions which were contrary to the existing WVDE map,” read a statement from West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch.
The statement says the county “should have returned to school on Monday, Sept. 21” because of its then-gold status that would have allowed the district to do so. However, members of the Logan County Board of Education delayed action during a special meeting Sept. 17 that was held after the new gold metric was unveiled.
Non-virtual students in Logan County are attending school on the county’s “blended” learning model, which was approved in July. Students with last names in the first half of the alphabet attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and second half students attend Thursday and Friday. All students in the county will learn remotely on Wednesdays.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, Logan County has recorded 633 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since March. Of those, 81 are currently active, with 510 recoveries, 42 deceased and 19 hospitalizations.
Statewide, there have been 15,692 cumulative cases, with 345 deaths. Of that total, 4,014 are currently active.