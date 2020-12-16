LOGAN — Logan High School sophomore Brooklyn White has accomplished quite a bit in two years as an art student.
White, 15, has had artwork featured in the Tamarack at Beckley four times in the past year, with two pieces — a drawing of three ducks and another of a burning candle — recently selected for a gallery. White also took home three awards during the West Virginia Beta Convention, which announced its winners Nov. 18: first place in drawing division I, first place in onsite drawing division I and second place in woodworking division I.
White’s piece “Peacock on Wood,” a color pencil on wood panel drawing, was selected as a winner of West Virginia State University’s Pass the Torch art competition. It was her first win at a WVSU art show.
White thanks her teacher, Logan High School art teacher Stephen Justice, for pushing her and inspiring her to create.
“In the current state that we are in, I just feel extremely grateful to have all these opportunities and to be a part of something, and Mr. Justice has really pushed this on me and really helped me to get to the place I am at such a young age,” White said. “At this rate that I am going, I’m very excited to see what’s in store in the future for me in this field.”
Justice said White has improved as an artist.
“Brooklyn White is awesome,” Justice said. “You know, I’ve had a lot of good students ... I can sit there and name names for the last 10 years and they were good at what they did, but Brooklyn, she just has a special knack and talent, and she’s developed it.”
White said opportunities have not come as easily this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially with art exhibits like the Tamarack closed or very limited to the public.
“It’s very frustrating, especially with the lack of opportunities that have been offered at this time with things being closed right now,” White said, “and in class even, where we didn’t have school for a month, I didn’t have the chance to go in there and do more things I would have done if it was a normal year. So yeah, it’s been extremely frustrating on my part to be able to create in order to be a part of these competitions and events that I would have normally had.”
During her remaining two years of high school, White said she hopes to continue to submit pieces to Tamarack, as well as expand into other art galleries and museums around the state. She said she also hopes to someday become a juried artist at Tamarack, meaning she would be able to sell her art there.
While noting its highly competitive nature, White says she wants to pursue a career in art after she graduates high school in 2023. Her preferred medium is drawing, usually with colored pencil.