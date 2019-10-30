Art contest winners

 Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner

LOGAN — With their teachers and family members in tow, the Logan County Board of Education presented the winners of the 2019 attendance awareness month poster contest with a print of their art piece and an art kit during the regularly scheduled meeting of the LCBOE on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The winners were Keelyn Perry from Omar Elementary School, Abby Lane from Chapmanville Middle School and Meghan Newsome from Logan High School.