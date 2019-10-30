LOGAN — With their teachers and family members in tow, the Logan County Board of Education presented the winners of the 2019 attendance awareness month poster contest with a print of their art piece and an art kit during the regularly scheduled meeting of the LCBOE on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The winners were Keelyn Perry from Omar Elementary School, Abby Lane from Chapmanville Middle School and Meghan Newsome from Logan High School.
Attendance poster contest winners recognized
dvidovich
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- New law lets dealers sell certain cars with no warranty
- Four arrested in Mount Gay fentanyl bust
- Steve Mickey: Truex advances to Championship Four
- MU football notebook: Defensive backs bend but don't break in win
- Report: Coal projections range from flat to continuing declines
- Chapmanville-area school staff give high marks to two-hour-delay pilot program
- WVU President Gee visits Chapmanville for listening tour
- Logan County high school football schedules
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitman couple accused of child neglect
- Man drops first game of season; Tigers beat Wildcats again
- Police: Abducted Virginia girl could be in Logan, Cabell counties
- Dwight Williamson: Mamie's husband didn't wait long to remarry
- Arkansas man charged with attempted nighttime burglary
- Billies remain at No. 5 in the state in latest rankings
- Grand jury hands down 33 felony indictments in September term
- WVSP searching for missing Logan County woman
- Community Calendar
- Rallos' 50th
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.