CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with southern West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events:
Monday, July 6: 10 a.m. to noon — Mingo County Courthouse, 75 East 2nd Ave., Williamson
Wednesday, July 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville
Tuesday, July 14: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Oceana Town Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana
Thursday, July 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
Wednesday, July 22: 10 a.m. to noon — Harless Recreational Center, 202 Larry Harless Drive, Gilbert
Thursday, July 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — M&R Restaurant, 7520 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
Tuesday, July 28: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center outdoor pavilion, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
Thursday, July 30: noon to 1:30 p.m. — Hot Cup Coffee Shop, 201 Stratton St., Logan
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, call 304-993-9106.