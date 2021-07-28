CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with southern West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:
- Aug. 3: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 McDonald Ave., Man
- Aug. 4: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- Aug. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Matewan City Hall, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan
- Aug. 11: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
- Aug. 17: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Boone-Madison Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison
- Aug. 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Stewart St., Welch
- Aug. 24: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Wyoming County Senior Center, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens
- Aug. 25: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Logan County Chamber of Commerce, 214 Stratton St., Logan
- Aug. 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Ave., Chapmanville
For more information, attendees can call Lovern at 304-993-9106.