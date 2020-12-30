CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — M&R Restaurant, 7520 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- Monday, Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Hot Cup Coffee Shop, 201 Stratton St., Logan
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 11 a.m. to noon — Pineville Public Library, 155 Park St., Pineville
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Boone County Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Harless Recreational Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 McDonald Ave., Man
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. to noon — Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, 74 E. Second Ave., Williamson
For more information, call Lovern at 304-993-9106.