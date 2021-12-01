CHARLESTON — West Virginia professional and occupational licensing boards and commissions finished the 2020-21 budget year with account balances totaling $436.4 million — or enough to cover their recent single highest-year expenditures with no additional funds and still leave a balance of $242.9 million, a legislative audit found.
The report to the legislative Post Audits Committee found that legislation creating 741 of the 791 special revenue accounts for the various licensing boards and commissions have no clearly defined limits on how big their balances can grow.
Of the handful of boards that have statutory limits on how much budget surplus can be carried over from year to year, the audit found that 10 were out of compliance with those provisions, with excess surplus revenue ranging from $22,187 to $1.95 million, for a total of $5.13 million.
Additionally, the audit found 69 funds that had no expenditures during the four budget years audited, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, which ended this June 30, but found those accounts had balances totaling $24.7 million.
Known informally as Chapter 30 boards for the chapter of state Code where all are enumerated, the boards cover all manner of licensing authorities for professions and occupations, from the state Board of Medicine to the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists.
All are operated with special revenue accounts, funded through licensing fees and fines, as opposed to general revenue accounts, which are funded through tax collections.
Many boards have multiple special revenue accounts.
The audit recommends that the Legislature consider establishing clearly spelled out maximum balances for each of the Chapter 30 special revenue accounts, giving the Legislature the ability to “sweep” excess funds from the accounts, redirecting those dollars for other state funding needs.
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said the surplus funds have become an issue when professional boards have come before the legislative Rule-Making Review Committee seeking rule changes to increase fees.
He said legislators generally don’t tend to take notice of individual budget numbers until they reach seven figures, and said many of the balances in question are relatively small but clearly add up.
According to the audit, 2020-21 balances for Chapter 30 boards ranged from $255.13 million to $37.12 million.
Phil Kabler covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.