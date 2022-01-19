MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is conducting auditions this week for its spring production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
The first set of auditions will be inside the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the school’s Logan campus from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. The second set of auditions will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Those auditioning do not need to attend both days, and no experience is needed to audition.
The play, written by Dale Wasserman and based on Ken Kesey’s award-winning novel, won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play in 2001. It won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play the same year. The play also won an Outer Critics Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play. The Drama League awarded it Distinguished Production of a Revival.
The movie version of the story swept the Academy Awards in 1976. The film won all five major Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Director for Milos Forman. It also won the Best Actor in a Lead role award for Jack Nicholson for his portrayal of Randle McMurphy. It also produced a Best Actress in a Lead Role award for Louise Fletcher for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched.
There are roles in the stage version for men and women, and auditions are open to the general public ages 18 and older. The show is being directed by Bill France, who also serves as Southern’s director of communications.