LOGAN - You can spend part of your summer "Feudin' like the Hatfields and McCoys," thanks to a big stage outdoor production that will make its debut at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater in Chief Logan State Park this July.
The Aracoma Story, Inc. is joining forces with the Hatfield-McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau to bring "Deadly Divide - The Hatfield and McCoy Story" to life at the amphitheater. The show is packed with everything one would expect: gun fights, stabbings, burning buildings, hangings and a story of forbidden love.
"I couldn't be more pleased to see this story heading to our local stage," said Debrina Williams with the Hatfield-McCoy CVB. "We are proud to be partnering with TAS in making this possible for our local audiences. I have always been a fan of the shows at the park. It's a great way to build tourism in our local area. A show like 'Deadly Divide' not only entertains but it educates people on our rich history."
The show will be directed by Bill France, who has directed numerous shows for TAS including "The Aracoma Story," "Dracula," "Beauty and the Beast," "Grease," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Hairspray," "A Christmas Story," "Shrek," "The Addams Family" and others.
The play was written by creative director Geoff Allen, who performed in TAS shows in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was a former cast mate of France and the two teamed up to write an updated version of "The Aracoma Story" entitled "Spirits and Legends."
Auditions will be held at the Logan High School Little Theater from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 19, and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Scripts will be provided.
No singing, dancing or experience is required. Those interested in auditing are asked to just show up and read from the new script. Numerous roles are available:
The Hatfields
n Dorothy Hatfield (fictional), female ages 45-65
n James "Bad Jim" Vance, male ages 33-56
n Rube White, male ages 27-27
n Shade Estep, male ages 29-29
n Elias Hatfield, male ages 31-31
n Johnson "Johnse" Hatfield, male ages 18-24
n William Anderson "Devil Anse" Hatfield, male ages 41-50
n Ellison "Ellis" Hatfield, male ages 39-39
n Ellison "Cotton Top" Mounts, male ages 17-25
n William Anderson "Cap" Hatfield, male ages 17-24
n Levisa "Vicy" Chafin Hatfield, female ages 40-48
n Sarah Ann Staten Hatfield, female ages 37-37
n Claire McCoy (fictional), female ages 14-14
The McCoys
n Martha "Patty" Cline, female ages 30-30
n David Cecil Mounts, male ages 73-73
n Young Perry Anderson Cline, male ages 9-9
n Henry Conley (fictional), male ages 14-19
n Asa "Harmon" McCoy, male ages 36-36
n Mary Magdalene McCoy, female ages 14-14
n Daniel Paris McCoy, male ages 23-23
n Samuel "Squirrel Huntin' Sam" McCoy, male ages 22-22
n Selkirk McCoy, male ages 48-48
n Roseanna McCoy, female ages 21-21
n Randolph "Ol' Ran'l" McCoy, male ages 55-75
n Tolbert McCoy, male ages 28-28
n Pharmer McCoy, male ages 19-19
n Calvin McCoy, male ages 25-25
n Randolph "Bud" McCoy, male ages 18-18
n Nancy McCoy, female ages 17-17
n Sarah "Sally" McCoy, female ages 53-58
n Perry Anderson Cline, male ages 33-38
n Franklin "Bad Frank" Phillips, male ages 26-27
n Alifair McCoy, female ages 29-29