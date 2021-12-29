MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College plans to upgrade its Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus, and several fundraising events are planned this spring, with one of them being a full-scale production of the award-winning play, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Southern is opening auditions to its students, employees and the entire community.
“This is a great ensemble show, and we want to give everyone a chance to be a part of it,” said Southern’s Director of Communications, Bill France. “However, you must be at least 18 to audition for a role.”
Auditions will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus. Auditions will also be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Scripts will be available to read from. You can fill out an early audition form at https://tinyurl.com/Sp2022Show. You need a Microsoft account to access the form. Audition forms will also be available on the dates listed.
This marks the first time this show has been presented in the area.
This stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel explores the brutality of life in a mental institution with humor, candor and unforgettable characters.
After being convicted of a petty crime, a charming, rebellious rogue named McMurphy contrives to serve his short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison.
This, he soon learns, was a mistake. He immediately clashes with the authoritarian head nurse, a fierce martinet named Nurse Ratched.
Despite Ratched’s strict reign, McMurphy quickly takes over the yard, leading others out of introversion, staging a revolt so that they can see the World Series on television, and arranging a rollicking midnight party with liquor and women.
McMurphy’s brash insubordination has its consequences; Ratched ultimately triumphs by subjecting McMurphy to a frontal lobotomy.
The motion picture version of the story was the first to win five major Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress and a Best Actor award for Jack Nicholson).
In 2021, Netflix produced a series that told the pre-story to the novel called “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson of “American Horror Story” fame.
Characters include:
RANDLE P. MCMURPHY (Lead): A fun-loving con man, backroom brawler, emotionally scarred, sentenced to prison work but chose the hospital instead.
NURSE RATCHED (Lead): The head of the hospital, authoritative and domineering, strict, slightly masculine; must be capable of physical action.
CHIEF BROMDEN (Narrator): Ward patient; should be tall and big-boned, hospitalized at least 10 years; suffers from paranoia and hallucinations; pessimistic about society.
AIDE WARREN: Supporting role, on staff, works for Nurse Ratched.
AIDE WILLIAMS: Supporting role, on staff, works for Nurse Ratched.
NURSE FLINN: fearful, young, attractive, works for Nurse Ratched, deeply religious.
DALE HARDING: ward patient, well-educated, mature, effeminate, committed himself to the hospital.
BILLY BIBBIT: Ward patient, shy, unmarried, a virgin, dominated by his mother. Speaks with a stutter.
SCANLON: Ward patient, involuntarily committed to the hospital, he fantasizes about blowing things up.
CHESWICK: Ward patient, one of the acutes, always looking for someone to back up his ideas.
MARTINI: Ward patient, delusional, constantly laughing.
RUCKLEY: Ward patient, chronic, has undergone excessive electroshock therapy.
DR. SPIVEY: The doctor for the ward; a pushover; bends to the will of Nurse Ratched.
AIDE TURKLE: Staff at the hospital; bribed by McMurphy to arrange the Ward party.
CANDY STARR: Prostitute from Portland, physically attractive, passive, kind.
SANDRA: Friend to Candy. Attends the ward party.
Proceeds from the show will benefit upgrades to the theater.
If you would like to help behind the scenes, contact France at bill.france@southernwv.edu.
The show will be presented in March 2022.