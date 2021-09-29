August 2021 divorces for Logan County Logan Banner Sep 29, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOGAN — The Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the listing of divorces finalized in the month of August 2021.Garland David Counts, 50, and Ernestina Sue Counts (Vance), 46Clifford Casey, 58, and Linda Jean Casey (Adkins), 43Joyce Marie Mills (Christian), 32, and Timothy Ryan Mills, 33Jessica Darlene Workman (Hayes), 45, and Kenneth Daniel Workman, 49Carole Lee Oldroyd (Conner), 53, and Marc Peterson Oldroyd, 48Wanda Gail Adkins (Browning), 64, and Howard William Adkins, 65Lori Faye Browning (Killen), 44, and James Ray Browning, 45 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Michael Myers actor visits Williamson to wed couples from around the nation Toyota plant celebrates quarter of century in Putnam County Meteor streaks, explodes over eastern West Virginia State trail systems benefit from Appalachian Regional Commission grants Wildcats hope to get out of funk with win at Nitro Skyhawks take down Tigers with 4th quarter TD Logan's Burdette, C'ville's Farley advance to state golf tourney Man hopes to get homecoming win over Bison Online Poll Do you plan to get a flu shot this year? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNY developer buys old Logan Banner buildings, plans to add manufacturing jobsTraffic stop in Logan leads to large drug bustBRANDON MICHAEL WORKMANDwight Williamson: Logan was a focal point of Tommy gun salesCountry Roads Development hosts open house, announces new plansEDDIE ALBERT TURNER JR.Winfield continues its mastery over Logan with 41-20 winCity council approves first reading of zoning ordinance planMed Care Training Center graduates 15 from practical nursing programMan from California arrested in Logan fentanyl and meth bust Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView