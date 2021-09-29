Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the listing of divorces finalized in the month of August 2021.

  • Garland David Counts, 50, and Ernestina Sue Counts (Vance), 46
  • Clifford Casey, 58, and Linda Jean Casey (Adkins), 43
  • Joyce Marie Mills (Christian), 32, and Timothy Ryan Mills, 33
  • Jessica Darlene Workman (Hayes), 45, and Kenneth Daniel Workman, 49
  • Carole Lee Oldroyd (Conner), 53, and Marc Peterson Oldroyd, 48
  • Wanda Gail Adkins (Browning), 64, and Howard William Adkins, 65
  • Lori Faye Browning (Killen), 44, and James Ray Browning, 45

