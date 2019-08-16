LOGAN – The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a man from Bruno who is wanted in an investigation in New York.
According to a press release, at 1 p.m. Friday, the FBI Joint Task Force in New York contacted the LCSD concerning an individual named Larry Kenton Griffin II, who is from the Bruno area of Logan County, located four miles south of Man. Griffin is a person of interest in an investigation concerning rice cookers being placed at the Fulton Street subway located in lower Manhattan.
After speaking with Agent Gonzales of the FBI Task Force, members of the LCSD assisted them by speaking with family members of Griffin in hopes of obtaining a possible location. No location could be determined.
Griffin has a criminal history and has been arrested by the LCSD at least three times within the past eight years. The charges range from possession of a controlled substance involving weapons to use of obscene material to seduce a minor.
Griffin was indicted in 2017 on charges of using obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.
There is currently an active warrant for Griffin’s arrest that was issued by Judge Eric O’Briant and signed on March 18, 2019. The warrant was issued because of Griffin’s failure to report and for missing drug screens as part of his pre-trial bond supervision.
The LCSD is continuing to assist New York authorities in the matter. Anyone in the Logan area who may have information regarding Griffin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the LCSD at 304-792-8590 or contact Logan County 911 for assistance.