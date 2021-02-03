LOGAN — With a bit of work, the incoming new owner of the former National Bank of Logan building at 229 Stratton St., in downtown Logan hopes he can attract some new tenants, as well as get some local input on other ideas for the inside.
Larry Jackson, owner of Jackson Equipment Sales in North Spring in Wyoming County, was the winning bidder when the building was auctioned off at noon Jan. 26. Jackson bid $200,000 online while on the road, and revealed via social media later that evening that he would be embarking on a new property ownership venture.
After being successful in the heavy equipment sales business, Jackson, 38, said he hopes this is just the first of many more.
“I grew up working mostly in the gas industry, building, reclaiming locations — building gas well locations, laid some pipe,” Jackson said. “That slowed down and stopped in this area, so I got into heavy equipment sales, and I’ve been doing that now for a little over five years, and I’ve been successful at it, so I’ve decided to diversify a little bit and ended up buying this property.”
Built sometime around 1928, the five-story building was built as the O.J. Morrison Department Store, but is best remembered as the First National Bank of Logan, which it served as for decades. Presently, the first-floor bank portion, with its original marble, sits empty while the other floors have some office spaces rented out, mostly to attorneys.
“I’m looking to give it an uplift and bring more business in, which is what communities around here need,” Jackson said. “I’d like to do some renovations on it. I would like to keep the tenants that are already here, of course, and add new tenants. The main level, I’m not exactly sure what we’re going to do with it yet, probably something like a banquet hall or something with all that open space.”
Jackson said he would like to speak with local city leaders to get their input on what might be the best use for the bank space.
Jackson said the goal is to have the property closed and fully deeded to him by the end of February. Jackie S. Tomblin is the present owner of the building.
The building was auctioned by the Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service.