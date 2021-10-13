LOGAN — David and Crystal Gore have some big plans to revitalize the old National Bank of Logan building downtown after signing the papers to purchase it last month.
On Sept. 20, the husband-and-wife business team officially entered into an agreement with Jackson Building LLC, to purchase the building for $175,000. Jackson Building LLC is owned by Larry Jackson of North Springs in Wyoming County, who purchased the building in January after winning it at auction.
Jackson, whose primary trade is in heavy equipment sales, has since decided to pursue another business venture known as Bluesky Helicopters, which offers offer charter services, aerial surveys, aerial photography and utility services.
Although they are still waiting for the sale to be finalized, the Gores are already preparing to revitalize the building and attract new tenants. Immediate plans include improvements to the exterior of the building and upgrading the interior with a modern heating and cooling system.
“Right away, we intend to improve the exterior aesthetics of the building by installing accent lighting to really show off the limestone facade and unique architecture of the building,” David Gore said. “On the inside, we intend to upgrade all the existing business suites with modern, energy-efficient heat pumps. This will help eliminate the building’s boiler system and all those ugly window air-conditioners.”
Additionally, they also plan to replace the aging elevator and spruce up all the common hallways on each floor. For the original spacious bank portion lobby on the first floor, a food court with several local food vendors is planned.
“We plan to have everything from sandwiches to barbecue to an amazing salad bar and much more,” David Gore said. “We hope that the hundreds of people who live and work downtown will enjoy being able to walk over and enjoy a delicious meal while lounging in a comfortable dining room or seated at one of the marble countertops with views of the courthouse on Stratton Street, or even sitting privately within one of the bank vaults.”
Barstools will be installed at the original marble countertops and a large dining area will be in place of where the bookkeeping office once was. David Gore said he hopes the food court will be open by next summer.
Built around 1928, the building is a five-story — six if basement is included — structure at 229 Stratton St. in Logan that was originally home to the O.J. Morrison Department Store. In 1954, the National Bank of Logan, which was originally across the street in the building that houses the Hearing Aid Center, moved into the building and for decades, it became known as National Bank of Logan building to the community.
After the National Bank of Logan was acquired by BankOne in the 1980s, the building continued to serve as a downtown branch of the bank until it closed in 1997. The upstairs portion of the building includes business office suites. Current tenants include the Wandling Law Office, the L.D. Pratt Law Office, Gary Hylton and The Logan Banner.
The building is just the latest property acquisition for the Gores, who have been busy the past few years revitalizing other properties in the area. Their other property ventures, such as old Mathis Motel at West Logan and office suites at the mouth of W.Va. 44, have proven successful, with all spaces currently 100% leased.
“We’re hoping to bring people a reason to come downtown to socialize, to be out and about,” Crystal Gore said about their plans for the bank building. “We’re hoping to help the small new entrepreneur, local people, start their businesses, become successful and just bring back more of that small town back to downtown Logan.”
Anyone interested in moving their business space to the building may call David Gore at 304-946-5575.