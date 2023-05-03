Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230503-wdn-bank-p1.jpeg
Buy Now

The Bank of Mingo’s main branch location at Belo is pictured.

 Via Facebook

BELO — The hometown feel and local community connection is what separates Bank of Mingo apart from other financial institutions, according to President and CEO Josh Stowers.

Established in 1976, Bank of Mingo is an FDIC-certified banking institution that primarily targets residents of Mingo County, but also provides services for other surrounding counties as well.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you