BARBOURSVILLE — Exemplifying the club motto of “Service Above Self,” members of the Rotary Club of Barboursville recently supported Grace Food Pantry by filling backpacks for children who attend Village of Barboursville, Altizer and Meadows elementary schools.
Eleven Rotarians and family members helped pack more than 500 bags of food for elementary school students in the area.
“It makes your heart smile to hear Connie Miller of Grace Food Pantry talk about the impact these bags of goodies make in the students’ lives,” Club President Jeff Madden said, adding that Miller shared many heartwarming stories with the club.