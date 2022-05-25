LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to give $20,000 to The Aracoma Story, Inc., to be paid from the county’s hotel/motel tax fund.
The donation amount was the same given to the local performing arts company by the commission in previous years. The money typically goes toward costumes, show rights and other expenses.
Commissioner Diana Barnette noted that the funding given to The Aracoma Story is not funded by Logan County taxpayers and is instead donated from the county’s hotel/motel tax. She said the company’s productions often bring in tourism dollars, and the donation is therefore a way to further tourism efforts.
“It’s not your property taxes that is coming out of our general funding,” Barnette said. “This is part of the hotel/motel tax, so we fund it through tourism. People come in, stay at hotels, they pay a tax, we take that money, those taxes are collected, and we split it with the (Hatfield & McCoy) CVB, and then our portion of the money, we do things like this, which is part of tourism. People come here and stay at the Chief Logan Lodge and some of the other hotels just for The Aracoma Story, so I just wanted everyone to know that it’s not ‘We took $20,000 of your tax money and spent it on The Aracoma Story,’ it’s hotel/motel tax.”
The Aracoma Story, Inc. has two productions lined up for this summer — “Ring of Fire” in June and the original “Aracoma Story” in July. Both shows will be presented at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park.
Commissioners also approved other requests at Monday’s meeting:
- A petition for a minor boundary adjustment to annex a property owned by Derek Dalton into the Town of Chapmanville.
- $500 to Boy Scouts Troop 217 for their National Summit Bechtel Scout Camp.
- Pollworker payroll in the amount of $37,385.
- Two requests from the Logan County Housing Authority in the amounts of $6,240 and $11,956.33 for bids on houses to be demolished and for legal services related to home purchases.
- Up to $100,000 to the Logan County Housing Authority for operational expenses and potential pursuits of affordable housing projects for fiscal year 2022-2023.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum-of-understanding with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for the Prevention Resource Officer program, an FAA Outlay Request for a fence project at the Logan County Airport, several revisions for the 2022-2023 budget, and reappointment of Joel McNeely, Rev. Scotty Dingess and Jim Blevins to the Logan County Housing Authority.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, June 6, inside the commission’s building at 325 Stratton St. in Logan.