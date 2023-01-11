Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette grins after being selected to serve as the commission’s president in 2023 Monday afternoon.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — During their first regular session of the new year Monday afternoon, the Logan County Commission selected Diana Barnette to serve as commission president for the next year.

In his first official action as a county commissioner, Billy Jack Dickerson motioned to nominate Barnette to serve as commission president. The motion passed, with former president Danny Godby, who had served in the role for a number of years, seconding.

