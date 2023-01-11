LOGAN — During their first regular session of the new year Monday afternoon, the Logan County Commission selected Diana Barnette to serve as commission president for the next year.
In his first official action as a county commissioner, Billy Jack Dickerson motioned to nominate Barnette to serve as commission president. The motion passed, with former president Danny Godby, who had served in the role for a number of years, seconding.
The selection of a commission president is a customary action taken during the first meeting of a new year. The president opens and officiates meetings and is the lead individual signing off on official documents.
“The first thing I’d like to do as president is express my gratitude and respect for these two gentlemen that sit beside me,” Barnette said. “I think the three of us are going to make a great team and we’re going to move this county forward. We’re going to make some changes and we’re all ready to go, right?”
“Yes ma’am,” Dickerson responded.
Commissioners voted to select Dickerson as pro tempore in the event of Barnette’s absence.
Also as customary, the commission voted on a meeting schedule. They chose to keep the meeting time at 3 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted:
To approve $2,000 for the fall games of the special Olympics
To approve a drawdown request from the Logan County Housing Authority for properties at 85 University Avenue and 249 Proctor Bottom Road at Amherstdale
To approve a $2,500 down payment on a $5,000 performance contract with Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers for the annual Logan County Senior Citizens Bluegrass Night, which will be held at the Coalfield Jamboree in Logan on Saturday, Aug. 5
Commissioners approved a request from the City of Logan Fire Department to purchase half of new breathing air cylinders, which are set to expire in February. County eastern fire district coordinator James Porter said the devices are $1,194 per bottle, and not purchasing them could lead to the department being out of compliance if they were to come under inspection.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the commission’s building at 325 Stratton Street in downtown Logan.